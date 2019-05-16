Absegami High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members participated in the 12th Annual City Wide Cleanup Day in Egg Harbor City on May 4th. The students collected and bagged garbage and recycling items from the streets of Egg Harbor City and set them along the roadside for the city and ACUA to pick up. After the cleanup, participants were invited to the lake for a community BBQ and to enter a drawing for a cash prize. Absegami FBLA won 1 of 12 cash awards of $250 given at the event – one for each year the cleanup has been held – and will use the money toward future leadership conference expenses.
Absegami HS FBLA Participates in Egg Harbor City Cleanup Day & Wins $250
HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES
HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES
Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.
COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
- Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
- Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”
TRAVELS WITH …
- Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
- Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.
EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS
- Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
- You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
- Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.
Most Popular
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16