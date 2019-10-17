On Friday, Absegami High School students in Dawn Kosko’s Financial Literacy classes learned about the stock market from Charles Byron, a certified financial planner, vice president and financial consultant at Fidelity Investments in Marlton.

The students asked questions concerning what makes a “good” investment and how many shares a company could actually sell. They learned the importance of starting early when it comes to saving and investing, and found out how they could start using Roth IRAs for retirement when they have earned income. The presentation was part of the SIFMA Foundation’s Invest it Forward Program which connects educators with industry professionals to promote financial capability of young people.

For more information about the SIFMA Invest it Forward Program, please visit https://investitforward.sifma.org.

