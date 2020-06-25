Twenty students enrolled in Absegami High School’s full-year Financial Literacy course earned the Working in Support of Education (W!SE) Financial Literacy Certification by successfully demonstrating proficiency in personal finance through a virtually-proctored online exam.
Subjects mastered include Money, Budgeting, the Cost of Money, Banking, Credit, Insurance, Investing, Retirement Planning and Financial Planning and Management.
The following students achieved a passing score on the nationally standardized Financial Literacy Certification Test: Drishti Agrawal (10), Alyssa Blanda (12) , Brianna Bobe (12), Ethon Charles (12), Rebecca Crowley (10), Reynaldo Doumit (12), J’Dainah Ephraim (12), Leila Johnson (11), Jakob Mangold (12), Brody Nanek (12), Kishan Patel (11), Yesha Patel (11), Randy Ryan (11), Khushi Shah (10), Jaskaranpreet Singh (12), Gwendolyn Soldyn (12), Michelle Tran (11), Brendan Vasquez (12), Melvin Vazquez-Andujar (11), and Shayla Washington-Triggs.
Additionally, junior Michelle Tran was named to the W!SE Scholar’s Scroll for earning a score higher than 95% on the exam, and is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship through the program. W!SE Financial Literacy Certifications were mailed to each student, verifying they received a passing score on the exam.
Business education teacher Dawn Kosko is the W!SE Certification Testing Coordinator at Absegami, and she has been administering this certification test for 10 years. This is the first time the proctoring of the exam has been done virtually, however, and it is the first time the test has been made “optional” due to remote learning. Next school year, Absegami students enrolled in the Financial Literacy and Employment Preparation and Aptitude (EPA) courses will be given the opportunity to earn their financial literacy certifications in Spring 2021.
For more information about W!SE or the programs and resources it offers, visit Wise-NY.org.
