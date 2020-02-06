GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Fourteen members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club joined more than 1,000 community members at Stockton University’s 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 20.
While there, the Interactors volunteered for Circle K, a service organization at Stockton, and made blankets for infants, colored pages for hospitalized children and veterans, made clay hearts for hospice patients, created paracord bracelets for veterans, decorated paper bags for senior citizens and wrote flashcards for the children at Atlantic City’s Boys & Girls Club.
Absegami Interactor Ryan Nguyen volunteered from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “MLK Day was a lot of fun,” he said. “I decorated lunch bags for senior citizens and colored drawings for children. I’m glad that I went and did something meaningful for others instead of staying home.”
Stockton’s annual MLK Day of Service provides a multitude of diverse volunteering activities that assist various organizations. For more information on Stockton University’s MLK Day of Service, see stockton.edu/MLKday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.