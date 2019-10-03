Six members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club assisted hundreds of volunteers at the finish line of the Bike MS: City to Shore Ride 2019 from Cherry Hill to Ocean City on Saturday, Sept. 21. While there, the high school volunteers helped unload, organize and search for the belongings of over 5,000 cyclists who biked anywhere from 25 to 175 miles.
Absegami Interactor Manav Dasondi volunteered from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“It was really fun. I had a good time helping everyone out,” Dasondi stated. “We unloaded packages of food and a bunch of luggage.”
When asked if he would volunteer for this event again, he responded, "Of course I would.”
The event was organized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in an attempt to raise money for people who have been affected by MS, a disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Simply put, MS weakens bodily functions. The organization has raised more than $1 billion through the cycling event’s 38 years of existence with over $5.1 million coming from this event alone.
For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, visit nationalmssociety.org or call 800-344-4867.
