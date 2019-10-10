The Absegami High School Marching Braves performs its field show at its annual Indian Summer Marching Band Competition on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Absegami High School Marching Braves held its annual Indian Summer Band Competition on Saturday, Oct. 5. A huge crowd saw thirteen bands perform that night, including bands from Pennsville, Pennsauken, Delsea Regional, Hammonton, Cinnaminson, Brick Township, Pennsbury, Gateway Regional, Oakcrest, Egg Harbor Township, Deptford and Southern Regional high schools. The students of Galloway Township Middle School played the national anthem for the event, and the night ended with a performance by the Marching Braves.