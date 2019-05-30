You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Absegami participates in NJ State Teen Arts festival

Many of the students who attended the Atlantic County Teen Arts Festival held in Hammonton in May from Absegami High School have now been chosen by the state of New Jersey to attend the New Jersey Teen Arts Festival which will be held on Wednesday, May 28 at Ocean County Community College. Having been adjudicated by judges in Atlantic County, the following students are now going on to be adjudicated by the state. In visual art, Absegami senior Allyson Bigio and Ludovico Menegon were selected for under the category of two-dimensional works.

In the discipline of film, senior Kevin Valentin’s feature “Pursuit of Happiness” was chosen as well.

In the performing arts, two groups from the Absegami band - the Absegami Jazz Combo as well as the Absegami Brass Quartet - were selected to perform. The Absegami Dance Program was well represented with their group performance of “Beauty & The Beast” as well as freshman Calli Jack’s solo dance entitled “Eternity.” And the Absegami Drama Program was selected as well, performing “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” from the musical Footloose.

“The arts are flourishing here at Absegami,” said Absegami Performing Arts supervisor Leslie Madison. “We have great programs in visual art, film, media, band, drama and dance. The faculty is top notch and the students are full invested in the pursuit of excellence in everything they do here. We couldn’t be prouder of all of them, whether they were chosen or not.”

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.