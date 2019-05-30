Absegami participates in NJ State Teen Arts festival

Many of the students who attended the Atlantic County Teen Arts Festival held in Hammonton in May from Absegami High School have now been chosen by the state of New Jersey to attend the New Jersey Teen Arts Festival which will be held on Wednesday, May 28 at Ocean County Community College. Having been adjudicated by judges in Atlantic County, the following students are now going on to be adjudicated by the state. In visual art, Absegami senior Allyson Bigio and Ludovico Menegon were selected for under the category of two-dimensional works.
In the discipline of film, senior Kevin Valentin’s feature “Pursuit of Happiness” was chosen as well.
In the performing arts, two groups from the Absegami band - the Absegami Jazz Combo as well as the Absegami Brass Quartet - were selected to perform. The Absegami Dance Program was well represented with their group performance of “Beauty & The Beast” as well as freshman Calli Jack’s solo dance entitled “Eternity.” And the Absegami Drama Program was selected as well, performing “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” from the musical Footloose.
“The arts are flourishing here at Absegami,” said Absegami Performing Arts supervisor Leslie Madison. “We have great programs in visual art, film, media, band, drama and dance. The faculty is top notch and the students are full invested in the pursuit of excellence in everything they do here. We couldn’t be prouder of all of them, whether they were chosen or not.”