You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Absegami READ program dedicates free library

On a beautiful, sunny afternoon, the students of the Absegami READ club dedicated their Little Free Library at Absegami to Absegami English teacher Christine Ross, who passed away a year ago.

The Little Free Library is a box located outside which allows students and the public to borrow a book or share books from their collection with other readers by donating books.

READ Club advisor Jaime Howey and the students in the club made the decision to dedicate the library to Mrs. Ross.

“Christine Ross was such an amazing teacher,” said Howey. “But more importantly, she was a warm, compassionate person who cared so much for the students here at Absegami High School. All of her students knew how much she cared for them, and we know her spirit is here with all of us.”

The students in the club and from several classes also painted kindness rocks that will be placed at both the Little Free Library and in the Absegami Zen Garden.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.