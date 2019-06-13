Absegami READ program dedicates free library

On a beautiful, sunny afternoon, the students of the Absegami READ club dedicated their Little Free Library at Absegami to Absegami English teacher Christine Ross, who passed away a year ago.
The Little Free Library is a box located outside which allows students and the public to borrow a book or share books from their collection with other readers by donating books.
READ Club advisor Jaime Howey and the students in the club made the decision to dedicate the library to Mrs. Ross.
“Christine Ross was such an amazing teacher,” said Howey. “But more importantly, she was a warm, compassionate person who cared so much for the students here at Absegami High School. All of her students knew how much she cared for them, and we know her spirit is here with all of us.”
The students in the club and from several classes also painted kindness rocks that will be placed at both the Little Free Library and in the Absegami Zen Garden.