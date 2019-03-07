Absegami READ program holds poetry slam

On Feb. 28, the Absegami READ program held a student-organized Poetry Slam, which featured 47 students who presented works from poets as varied as Robert Frost, Pablo Neruda, William Shakespeare, Lord Byron, Maya Angelou, E.E. Cummings, Emily Dickinson, Langston Hughes and Shel Silverstein to Dr. Seuss, Kendrick Lamar, Queen and Blink 182. Some students presented original poetry which they had written themselves.
“This is the first time we’ve held an event like this,” said Absegami English teacher and READ program sponsor Jaime Howey. “I am so proud of all of the students who read today. And the audience was so receptive to all of it. We hope to make this a regular event for the future.”
Student presenters included Jayla McNamara, Haleigh Schafer, David Wilborn, Radhika Pandaya, Ryna Malone, Alex Rupsee, Pratham Millu, Lilynn Custodio, Dharamraj Jadav, Sydney Mullin, Hariom Brahmbahatt, Chloe Cramutola, Matthew Vibora, Moise Dembele, Yasmin Mourad, Adwoa Mensah, Maria Lorge, Dhara Patel, Priya Parikh, Hari Patel, Jack Foley, Niko Zelinka, Jada Patrick, Ritika Patel, Frances Deibert, Jana Baligod, Jasmin Vu, Andrea Brandt, Lauren Crowley, Laiba Khan, Mia Moran, Derek Michael, Victoria Axelsson, Rebecca Silipena, Kevin Ritz, Ask’Ary Moore, Long Bach, Zuhal Aqul, Lia Opperman, Mana Dasondi, Tulsi Shah, Camaad Jones, Gianna Pezzotti, Josh Robles, Cassandra Destefano, Maya DeStefani and Hayley Reahm.