GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Absegami High School READ program in February will focus on poetry and join with Initiatives, the Absegami High School literature magazine.
On Feb. 6, students will participate in a poetry writing workshop in the Absegami library. And on Feb. 28, READ will hold its annual Poetry Read, where students will have the opportunity to share original poems and/or read their favorite poems. READ is a schoolwide goal to encourage independent reading for both students and staff.
“February is a great month for our READ program,” said Jaime Howey, Absegami English teacher and adviser to the READ program. “We are so happy to give students the opportunity to not only independently read, but to express themselves in writing for Initiatives and reading their original works out loud.”
