The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Absegami’s Interact Club participates in annual Walk MS

Shown are, from left, Absegami High School Interactors Ryan Nguyen, Manav Dasondi, Nelson Giang, Long Bach, Ryan La, Jana Baligod, Natalie Salgado, Chandni Surti, Riya Somaiya, Ashley Utani, Shivani Surti and adviser Ed Friend.

To raise awareness for multiple sclerosis, Absegami’s Interact Club, along with community members, participated in the annual Walk MS held Sunday, May 5, in Ocean City. While there, ten Interactors took part in many activities, including greeting the participants, cheering on the walkers and offering refreshments and treats from Shriver’s Salt Water Taffy & Fudge at the finish line.

Absegami Interactor Chandni Surti volunteered from 8 a.m. to noon.

“It was wonderful to see the community come together for this great cause, even in the rain,” she said. “The energy is infectious, the staff is helpful, and the walkers are enthusiastic, and that’s why Walk MS has become one of my favorite events to do.”

The event was organized by the Delaware Valley chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to raise money for people who have been affected by MS, a disabling disease of the central nervous system that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include numbness, speech impediment, lack of muscle coordination, blurred vision and fatigue.

Nationally, with almost 300,000 volunteers and fundraisers annually, Walk MS has raised more than $1 billion towards the mission of ending MS.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, see nationalmssociety.org or call 800-344-4867.

