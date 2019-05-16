You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Absegami STEAM Tank

A group of Absegami students has made it to the final round of the NJ STEAM tank competition hosted by the New Jersey School Board Association, the New Jersey Association of School Administrators and the New Jersey Association of of School Board Administrators. The three students, Sofia Graziano, Ronald Canlla, and Yash Patel, created an app called “Radihint” which uses artificial intelligence to take in an image (either xray or MRI) and return a diagnosis.

The group presented their idea to a panel of judges and recently found out they are among an elite group of 36 high schools out of 560 original submissions chosen to move on to the final state final round in October.

“This is an amazing accomplishment by our students,” said Absegami Science Supervisor Ron Schmid. “Sofia, Ron and Yash are to be congratulated on their idea and the execution of that idea. The STEAM Tank contest is a wonderful program established by the NJSBO and provides real world science and math applications that follow the curriculum we have established here at Absegami.”

STEAM Tank consists of three regional challenges for three grade levels: elementary, middle and high school. The competition asks the district teams to invent something new, to modify an existing product, or to identify a situation or real-world problem that needs resolution. Teams are provided criteria and a panel of experts judge their designs and/or solutions. Selected teams pitch their ideas to the judges in the designated regional locations, and winners of the regional competitions advance to compete at the STEAM Tank finals during NJSBA’s annual Workshop Conference held at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Oct. 22 and 23, 2019.

The awards ceremony will take place at the New Jersey Education Association’s Convention in November 2019.

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.