A group of Absegami students has made it to the final round of the NJ STEAM tank competition hosted by the New Jersey School Board Association, the New Jersey Association of School Administrators and the New Jersey Association of of School Board Administrators. The three students, Sofia Graziano, Ronald Canlla, and Yash Patel, created an app called “Radihint” which uses artificial intelligence to take in an image (either xray or MRI) and return a diagnosis.
The group presented their idea to a panel of judges and recently found out they are among an elite group of 36 high schools out of 560 original submissions chosen to move on to the final state final round in October.
“This is an amazing accomplishment by our students,” said Absegami Science Supervisor Ron Schmid. “Sofia, Ron and Yash are to be congratulated on their idea and the execution of that idea. The STEAM Tank contest is a wonderful program established by the NJSBO and provides real world science and math applications that follow the curriculum we have established here at Absegami.”
STEAM Tank consists of three regional challenges for three grade levels: elementary, middle and high school. The competition asks the district teams to invent something new, to modify an existing product, or to identify a situation or real-world problem that needs resolution. Teams are provided criteria and a panel of experts judge their designs and/or solutions. Selected teams pitch their ideas to the judges in the designated regional locations, and winners of the regional competitions advance to compete at the STEAM Tank finals during NJSBA’s annual Workshop Conference held at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Oct. 22 and 23, 2019.
The awards ceremony will take place at the New Jersey Education Association’s Convention in November 2019.