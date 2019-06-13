Absegami students attend youth summitt

On May 29, twelve area high schools attended the annual Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community Teen Youth Summit at Atlantic Cape Community College. Teens listened to various speakers on topics such as school safety, mental health resilience, breathing and yoga techniques, vaping dangers,and peer to peer safety.
The program was sponsored by AtlantiCare and included presenters from the Galloway Township Police Department, Pleasantville High School security officers, the FBI, AtlantiCare, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Atlantic Prevention Resources.