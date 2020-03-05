GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Absegami High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America recently celebrated FBLA-PBL Week with activities designed to boost membership, publicize upcoming events, focus on career and college readiness, and gear up for state-level competition.
The activities began Sunday, Feb. 2, with Share Your Story Day, a day in which local FBLA officers told on social media why they joined the group. Monday, the focus was on financial literacy, as each FBLA member received a copy of “How to Do Your Banking” courtesy of the First National Bank of Absecon. Tuesday, a guest speaker was invited in to speak to business classes about the importance of “dressing for success,” and students put those ideas into practice Wednesday, which was Professional Attire Day and Adviser Appreciation Day.
On Thursday, existing members invited nonmembers to the next FBLA meeting through Each One Reach One Day. On Friday, members showed their FBLA spirit by wearing their favorite FBLA polo shirts. The week concluded with Community Service Day, as members signed up to participate in the March of Dimes March for Babies Walk to be held in April in Ocean City.
