Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Absegami students get day of 'alternative programming'

On any normal school day before a holiday, students (and teachers for that matter) are anxious to get through the day and start their holiday.

But at Absegami High School on the day before Thanksgiving this year, students had plenty of opportunities to get out of the “normal” classroom and learn about a variety of topics presented by teachers, students and volunteer community members who came into the school to share their expertise.

During BRAVE day, Students had the opportunity to choose such varied topics as figure drawing in art, auto repair, basic sewing, yoga, proper check writing and basic financial planning.

Absegami drama club set designer Peter Avagliano hosted a demonstration with The Seeing Eye, community members who train seeing eye dogs. Social studies teachers Mark Glickstein and Dan O’Brien hosted a seminar on sleep and consciousness. Absegami math teacher and volunteer firefighter Steve Sear hosted a demonstration on how to use a fire extinguisher on a real (but controlled) fire.

Students were offered opportunities to explore how to be a magician, how to camp, how to do laundry, cupcake decoration and the basics of how to keep a saltwater aquarium. A math teacher hosted a seminar on how to get into medical school with Dr. Ryan Channick. Absegami English teacher Chuck Breitzman offered a seminar on how to prepare for the SATs.

“This was an awesome way to spend a day,” said Absegami senior Chloe Verderber. “It was really fun to break out of our normal schedule and explore other activities. I know a lot of us had trouble deciding which seminars to attend because we could only choose two.”

Spearheaded by Absegami English Department Supervisor Kass Schurtz, the day of “alternative programming” was eagerly embraced by both the staff and students alike.

“To be honest, we didn’t know what to expect of the day. But we were more than pleasantly surprised by how enthusiastic everyone was to participate.”

One of the school’s goals this year is to reach out to the greater community for larger and more varied experiences as part of it’s One Good Adult campaign.

“It was wonderful to see so many community members who volunteered their time on the last day before Thanksgiving come into the school and interact with our students,” said Absegami Principal Dr. Jeri-Lynn Vernon. “And, it was equally gratifying to see how enthusiastic and well-behaved our students were in participating in these workshops.”

For more information about BRAVE Day and about the One Good Adult campaign, contact Absegami High School at 609-652-1372.

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.