Absegami students get day of 'alternative programming'

On any normal school day before a holiday, students (and teachers for that matter) are anxious to get through the day and start their holiday.
But at Absegami High School on the day before Thanksgiving this year, students had plenty of opportunities to get out of the “normal” classroom and learn about a variety of topics presented by teachers, students and volunteer community members who came into the school to share their expertise.
During BRAVE day, Students had the opportunity to choose such varied topics as figure drawing in art, auto repair, basic sewing, yoga, proper check writing and basic financial planning.
Absegami drama club set designer Peter Avagliano hosted a demonstration with The Seeing Eye, community members who train seeing eye dogs. Social studies teachers Mark Glickstein and Dan O’Brien hosted a seminar on sleep and consciousness. Absegami math teacher and volunteer firefighter Steve Sear hosted a demonstration on how to use a fire extinguisher on a real (but controlled) fire.
Students were offered opportunities to explore how to be a magician, how to camp, how to do laundry, cupcake decoration and the basics of how to keep a saltwater aquarium. A math teacher hosted a seminar on how to get into medical school with Dr. Ryan Channick. Absegami English teacher Chuck Breitzman offered a seminar on how to prepare for the SATs.
“This was an awesome way to spend a day,” said Absegami senior Chloe Verderber. “It was really fun to break out of our normal schedule and explore other activities. I know a lot of us had trouble deciding which seminars to attend because we could only choose two.”
Spearheaded by Absegami English Department Supervisor Kass Schurtz, the day of “alternative programming” was eagerly embraced by both the staff and students alike.
“To be honest, we didn’t know what to expect of the day. But we were more than pleasantly surprised by how enthusiastic everyone was to participate.”
One of the school’s goals this year is to reach out to the greater community for larger and more varied experiences as part of it’s One Good Adult campaign.
“It was wonderful to see so many community members who volunteered their time on the last day before Thanksgiving come into the school and interact with our students,” said Absegami Principal Dr. Jeri-Lynn Vernon. “And, it was equally gratifying to see how enthusiastic and well-behaved our students were in participating in these workshops.”
For more information about BRAVE Day and about the One Good Adult campaign, contact Absegami High School at 609-652-1372.