Absegami teacher wins radio station honor

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sophie Cohen, a student of Absegami High School, recently submitted Michael Piotrowski for Lite Rock 96.9's November Teacher of the Month and he won.
On Wednesday, Dec. 19, he and his students had a party to celebrate, provided by Lite Rock.
This was Cohen's nominating essay: “Mr. Piotrowski, or Po, has nurtured his students like his own. He sacrifices his time to come into work at 5 a.m. to script Gami-TV and to work on timely projects. I have had Po since sophomore year. Students wander into his classroom always to work studiously on their videos and to converse with him. Po has taught me a variety of things such as, media skills and life lessons. He takes students under his wing and mentors them to their full potential. Every student has been in the studio, since Po’s classroom is known as the sanctuary of Absegami. ”
Cohen is entered into a drawing for a $2,000 scholarship.