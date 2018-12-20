Adults get crafty at Galloway library

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted its Second-Thursday DIY crafting session for adults Dec. 13. Library assistant Lori McIntyre led the free evening program in making snowflakes for the holidays.
The Jan. 10 activity will focus on winter; Feb. 14 will be a Valentine craft; and March 14, we welcome spring. Second-Thursday DIY for Adults is held 6 p.m. each month. Registration is required.
The programs are sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
For more information, call 609-652-2352, stop by the branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, or go online at atlanticlibrary.org.