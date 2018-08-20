EGG HARBOR CITY — On Thursday, Aug. 16, a contingent from Cedar Creek High School embarked on a journey on four school buses throughout the district to visit three incoming freshmen during the school’s fourth annual Welcome Wagon. The group included members of the CCHS Pep Band, student volunteers, members of the athletic teams, staff, administrators and the school’s pirate mascot, Aaargh.
The first stop was the home of Chase Blanchard, in Port Republic. Principal Scott Parker, along with Aaargh, met Chase on his porch and presented him with boxes of pizza as well as Cedar Creek High School gear.
The next stop was in Mullica Township. The band led the contingent to the Duerer Street home of Laileigh Dejesus. Parker made a similar presentation as Laileigh’s friends and family members took photos and videos to record the event. “There are so many of them,” she said as the contingent gathered in her front yard.
The final student to be welcomed was Gische LaTouche in Egg Harbor City. Her mother Ghislaine knew the group was coming but did not inform Gische. “I’m glad to be surprised,” Gische said. The 2018 Egg Harbor City Community School valedictorian will be studying environmental science at Cedar Creek.
“The welcome wagon continues to be a highlight,” Parker said. “The pride that our current students have in welcoming new students is just one example of what makes me proud to lead Cedar Creek High School.”
“It is always great to go into the communities that show so much support for our school. We are grateful for the community support we receive from all the local communities.”
The buses were accompanied by vehicles from the Mullica Township and Egg Harbor City police departments. Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti also participated, riding on one of the buses with the students. The event was organized and conducted by the school’s Student Council.