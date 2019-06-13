Area groups hard at work keeping Galloway Township roads clean

Area groups have been hard at work keeping Galloway Township roads clean. If your group is interested in adopting a road in Galloway Township, you can call the township at 609-652-3700, ext. 210.
Area groups have been hard at work keeping Galloway Township roads clean. If your group is interested in adopting a road in Galloway Township, you can call the township at 609-652-3700, ext. 210.
Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.
COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS
TRAVELS WITH …
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS