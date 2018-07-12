The AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus Auxiliary named Charmaine DellaNeve, of Smithville, Auxilian of the Year at its annual luncheon June 18 at the Historic Smithville Inn.
“Charmaine has served the Auxiliary as president since 2014, championing efforts to improve the Mainland campus for patients, visitors and staff,” said Lori Herndon, president and CEO of AtlantiCare. “After a career in education that included service as a principal and director of student services, she decided to give back through volunteer service. When she first joined the Auxiliary, she assisted with cafeteria sales. Her leadership skills quickly propelled her to be elected president of the Auxiliary. You can often find her in the Auxiliary-run gift shop at the Mainland Campus with her husband, Tony. Charmaine is passionate about helping our patients and staff, and her community.”
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Mainland Auxiliary raises funds for patient services throughout the Mainland Campus. The Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth, the Heart Institute, and the Progressive Cardiac Care and Acute Care for the Elderly units are among the services Auxiliary support has benefited. Founded in 1974, the Auxiliary has raised more than $2 million to benefit patient services at ARMC Mainland.