Back in October of last year we were introduced to a small talented team of students at Assumption Regional Catholic School. Junior high science teacher Patricia Naples had offered students the opportunity to engage in some science learning over the summer of 2019. The project led the team to national recognition as first place winners in the Lexus Eco Challenge.
The students named their team The AquaLeaders, since the topic they were studying and entered into the challenge was “Quality of Drinking Water in NJ Schools,” focusing on lead contamination.
The AquaLeaders are made up of Anastasia Hultquist, Owen Nowalsky, both eighth-graders, and Mackenzie Ade, Steven Flynn and Isabella Scheper, all seventh-graders. According to Naples, the team met a few times prior to starting individual and group research over the summer. The students did an awesome job at each stage of the Eco Challenge and advanced until they ultimately won first place. With the school being closed, they learned about AquaLeaders' first-place win during a Zoom meeting.
We had a chance to catch up with the AquaLeaders after they heard the news of their victory. Here is what the team had to say:
Molineaux: Did you ever think that when you signed up and started the challenge that the result would be a first-place winning effort?
Mackenzie: I went into this challenge doing it for fun and never would have imagined placing this high in the competition.
Isabella: When I signed up for this science team, I thought that it wouldn’t last longer than a few months. I was a bit nervous when I found out it was much more than that, but I would have never even dreamed of winning, and I’m so grateful that we did!
Steven: I signed up to be on the team because I enjoy science competitions. I was hopeful and thought we did well, so I thought we might place.
Owen: I joined because I thought it would be cool to enter and thought if we did win it would be awesome. I also like the science and research and the things that we learned.
Anastasia: I started the challenge hoping to just work in a group with other people who wanted to do it. It wasn’t about winning and honestly I didn’t think we would win.
Molineaux: What was your immediate reaction or feelings when you found out you won?
Naples: I cried! I am so incredibly proud of this team and all of their hard work, perseverance and compassion for others.
Mackenzie: When we got the news over Zoom, I was so shocked! I was so happy that all of our efforts and our hard-work paid off.
Isabella: I was beyond speechless when I heard that we won. It was only the morning but it made my day.
Steven: I was really excited and proud of what we have done. The project was a lot of hard work and research and the result was helpful to others.
Owen: When I found out that we won, I was super excited, but I kind of thought that we would win because I was confident in our work. I felt like I had accomplished something really big.
Anastasia: I was super excited and kind of surprised. I was glad all our hard work paid off in the end.
Molineaux: How did you celebrate?
Mackenzie: We kind of all were just conversing about it over Zoom as a team but my family was so proud of me. We ended up making my favorite dinner that night. The win was incredible but pasta beats all!
Isabella: As soon as the call ended, my mom came downstairs and started crying when I told her, and my dad was ecstatic. My siblings were jumping all over the place and we made a cake later that day.
Steven: I told my parents right away, and they were really excited. I kept it a secret from my siblings because I didn’t want them telling anyone. When the results were made public, I had a Zoom meeting with my extended family.
Owen: I told my parents about it, and they were extremely happy for me. I didn't do anything specific to celebrate, but the feeling of winning was enough for me.
Anastasia: My family made some signs and surprised me with a little celebration dinner (lamb) and had decorated the dining room with paper chains (courtesy of my stepsister).
Molineaux: How important was Mrs. Naples' support, guidance and motivation to the nearly year-long journey of the AquaLeaders?
Mackenzie: Mrs. Naples was so helpful, and we honestly could not have done this, let alone place as first-place winners. She motivated us to do our best and to have a positive outlook when we felt like giving up.
Isabella: We seriously couldn’t have done this without Mrs. Naples. She is one of the most supportive teachers I’ve ever met. I think my love for science was heavily influenced by her.
Steven: Mrs. Naples kept us on task. She was our biggest fan and inspiration to work hard.
Owen: Mrs. Naples was always there for us to keep us on track and to help us come up with ideas. There is no way that we could have won without her.
Anastasia: We couldn’t have done it without her. She was constantly putting us back on track and in the beginning she spent so much time making calls and sending emails. She did so much work and I’m extremely thankful.
Molineaux: Looking back, what was your favorite part of this experience?
Mackenzie: My favorite part of this experience was the relationships that were strengthened or created. Walking into this, I was very good friends with Anastasia but didn’t really know any of my other teammates. It was so fun to be around people who had the same interests and goals while making friends on the way!
Isabella: It’s hard to say one thing that was my favorite, but I really enjoyed how much I learned, not only about science but also about putting myself out there and speaking in front of people.
Steven: There were so many stages of the project that it would be difficult to select one. The experience as a whole was perfect and amazing. Friendships were created within the team.
Owen: Owen's favorite part of the experience was knowing how many people's lives were positively affected by the team's work. The team's donations of filters will provide millions of gallons of clean water for families in Africa and Haiti. Their monetary donation to St Bonaventure Indian Mission and School will support their vital water delivery program.
Anastasia: Making stronger relationships with my teammates. I was already close with Mackenzie, but even though Owen was in my class we didn’t talk much. During the project I think we became closer as a group and we felt comfortable being silly around each other.
Molineaux: If you can sum up the total experience in one word, what would it be?
Naples: Eye-opening
Mackenzie: Meaningful
Isabella: Remarkable
Steven: Beneficial
Owen: Interesting
Anastasia: Challenging
Molineaux: What is the prize for the school and the students for the first place win?
The award for the first place win is $15,000. The students each received $2,000, the school will receive $3,000 and the teacher will receive $2,000.
Molineaux: What’s next for the AquaLeaders as a team and as individuals?
Mackenzie: I know I can speak for my team when I say we all love science! I, personally, look forward to engaging in a career and life full of science in it.
Isabella: I agree with Mackenzie, I think it’s safe to say that the reason we are here is because we love science. I think the AquaLeaders have come so far and still have farther to go. As an individual, I would like to pursue engineering or something related to science.
Steven: It is the end of the school year, and some members are graduating. I hope that I and the other remaining members of AquaLeaders continue to work together on future projects that can benefit others.
Owen: I am going on to high school next year; I hope that the other members can carry on the team to do more good in the world. Personally, I would like to pursue a career in engineering or something science related.
Anastasia: I will be in the engineering magnet program with Owen at Cedar Creek. I hope to become more invested in science, but if I decide against a career in science and go for something more humanities or literature related, I still want to learn more science.
Congratulations to the ApuaLeaders of Assumption Regional Catholic School on their Lexus Eco Challenge first-place win!
