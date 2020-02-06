GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Catholic Schools Week at Assumption Regional kicked off with the Everything Water Festival organized and hosted by Team AquaLeaders. Visitors to the festival moved from station to station learning about all aspects of water. AquaLeaders would like to thank the following organizations and people for participating in our Festival and for educating all of us about the importance of water in our lives:
• ACUA — Alexis Demitroff and Ryan Mahoney; topic: Water Usage and Waste Water
• AmeriCorps NJ Watershed Ambassador — Anna Caputo, Mullica River ambassador; topic: What is a Watershed? How Can We Protect Our Watershed?
• Atlanticare Health — Krista Blair, wellness specialist; topic: Water and our Bodies
• AquaLeaders — Anastasia, Isabella, Mackenzie, Owen, Steven; topic: Water Quality in Our Schools, Across Our Nation, and Around The World
• Pinelands Commission — Joel Mott, principal public programs specialist; topic: The Importance of the Ever Changing Water Table of the Pinelands
• Sister Jeannette and Sister Joan, Sisters of St Joseph — topic: Water as a Commodity
AquaLeaders would also like to extend a very big THANK YOU to Dr. Bill Watson, superintendent of Camden Diocese Catholic Schools, for attending our festival! We really enjoyed sharing our project with Watson.
On Tuesday, Assumption Regional celebrated the students.
Students got to dress up in blue and white and participate in Wacky Hair Day In addition, eighth-graders participated in the annual Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee.
At the end of the day, students participated in the much anticipated pep rally ending with the eighth-grade students vs. teachers and staff members in fun games. The staff and teachers won!
On Wednesday, the school celebrated its community, with sports jerseys and sweatshirts and a family luncheon with Chick-fil-A.
Thursday brought a celebration of vocations. Assumption students showed their talent with the annual Talent Show. Admission to the show was a donation of baby gifts. Donations will be given to a local organization. With over 22 acts, the show wrapped up with a finale act by the school's Fascinating fourth-graders. The vocation speakers were Sister Colleen Gibson SSJ and Father Nevitt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.