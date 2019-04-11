Atlantic County Library events

BOOK CLUBS
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township hosts four different book clubs for a variety of ages.
A NOVEL IDEA BOOK CLUB is open to adults Thursday mornings, April 11 and May 9 from 10:30-12 noon. Members read the books, the library provides the cookies. Please advise of any food allergies.
The EVERY THIRD TUESDAY I REALLY, REALLY LOVE BOOKS CLUB for adults meets
on April 16 and May 21 from 1:30-3 pm. Attendees chat and laugh about the books they love, books they hate, and books they can't live without.
The BE THERE OR BE SQUARE WEDNESDAY NIGHT I LOVE TO READ BOOKS
CLUB is open to adults on the third Wednesday evenings, April 17 and May 15 at 7 pm. Like Tuesday's club, there's no required reading. Can't attend the Tuesday afternoon book club? The Wednesday evening book club is just what you are looking for. Come and discuss what you're reading.
The BOOK CLUB FOR BUSY PEOPLE is held on Tuesday, May 7 at 6 pm. Don’t have a lot of spare time to read? This book club is for you! Attendees enjoy short books that offer plenty to think and talk about.
GENTLE YOGA
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will offer Gentle Yoga for adults on Thursday, April 4 at 11 am. Registration is requested.This slow-moving Hatha yoga class syn- chronizes movement with breath for the perfect mind and body connection. Great for begin- ners or anyone wanting to restore their internal balance.
COMPUTER CLASSES
The Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township offers free adult computer classes on a variety of subjects. Registration is required for any class and begins two weeks before each session. Space is limited. Participants must be experienced using the mouse and keyboard (except for Computer Basics).
EMAIL BASICS is offered Thursday, April 4 at 2:30 pm. Stay in touch with family and friends by learning how to create messages, attach files and organize your email. Learn also about email hazards and safety.
FACEBOOK BASICS is held on Monday, April 8 at 10:30 am. Participants must be expe- rienced using the Internet, and have a Facebook account or create one before the day of class. (Library staff can assist with creating an account if needed.) Learn how to use Facebook to connect with family and friends. Explore basic features such as adding friends, liking pages, cre- ating photo albums, and privacy.
MICROSOFT POWERPOINT BASICS is on Monday, April 8 at 2:30 pm. Learn how to design slides, add text, graphics & animation.
IT’S 2 AM,YOU’RE AWAKE, AND THE LIBRARY IS OPEN! is held on Wednesday, April 10 at 2:30 pm. Learn how to navigate the library system and make it work for you — including downloading/streaming free music, accessing online magazines, even learning a new language.
Plus, best of all, how to renew your own items and avoid being late ever again!
SECURITY IN THE DIGITAL WORLD is offered Monday, April 15 at 10 am. Not sure how secure you are on the web? Learn basic guidelines on internet safety and security, with a focus on email safety, social media, and using public computers.
MICROSOFT EXCEL BASICS is offered Monday, April 15 at 2:30 pm and March 25 at 10:30 am. Learn basic Excel skills that are good for everyday use, such as how to navigate around a spreadsheet, basic formatting and formulas.
MICROSOFT PUBLISHER BASICS is held on Tuesday, April 16 at 6 pm. Learn to create basic projects with Microsoft Publisher.
INTERNET BASICS is offered Monday, April 22 at 10:30 am. Explore the World Wide Web and learn the basics of web navigation. Learn about web browsers, beginner web searching and web safety.
COMPUTER BASICS is on Thursday, April 25 at 2:30 pm. First-time computer users learn about the keyboard, mouse and monitor, and use menus and toolbars.
PINTEREST INTEREST is offered Monday, April 29 at 10:30 am. A fun, quick class that will have you pinning with the best of them.Wonder why people are always saying "I saw it on Pinterest"? Afraid to admit you don't really know what Pinterest is? Wonder no more — attend this workshop and you'll be the one saying, "I saw it on Pinterest!" with complete confi- dence.
RESUME WRITING is held on Tuesday, April 30 at 6 pm. Learn how to create and format resumes.
MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host a presentation on Social Security benefits Thursday, April 4 at 6 pm.The free seminar by Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, is open to adults, and registration is requested. Come learn about the decisions involved, and how to determine the optimum time to file and begin draw- ing your benefits.
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township offers a chess club for all ages on Saturdays, April 6 and 20 at 2 pm. Registration is requested. Designed to foster intellectual growth while having fun, the club will teach players new to the game and also will hold club tournaments. Members will not only be able to interact with one another as they learn the game, but will be able to coach each other into becoming better chess players. If you have any interest in playing chess, this club is for you!
STORYTIMES
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites all children ages 3½-5 to join the MORNING PRESCHOOL STORYTIME program each week on Tuesdays, April 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 10:30 am. AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME sessions are held Wednesdays, April 10, 17 and 24 at 1:30 pm. Registration for the programs is required. Come hear fun sto- ries and make a cool craft!
An even younger group meets Wednesdays for MORNING TODDLER STORYTIME, April 10, 17 and 24 at 10 am, and also AFTERNOON TODDLER STORYTIME on Thursdays, April 11, 18 and 25 at 1 pm.The toddler programs are suggested for ages 1½-3, and registration is requested. Bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs!
The regular monthly SLEEPY STORYTIME for ages 3½-5 meets on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 pm. Listen to sweet bedtime stories before heading off to bed. Come in your jammies and don't forget your blankie.
FURRY BUDDIES
The Furry Buddies program is scheduled to visit the Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township to help kids with reading on Tuesday, April 9 at 6:30 pm.The free program welcomes children ages 6 to 14.The therapy dogs, Cody, Erin or Freedom, love shar- ing stories with children. Learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog.
SECOND-THURSDAY DIY FOR ADULTS
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host monthly Second-Thursday DIY crafting for adults on April 11 at 6 pm.The evening program is free and registration is required. Come for unique craft fun by making a basket decoration.The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
LEGO
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites kids ages 6 and older to come build away the afternoon with LEGO on Saturdays, April 13 and 27 from 1-3 pm.There is also a weekday LEGO Club on Tuesday, April 16 at 4 pm. Celebrate LEGO love at the library! We supply the LEGOs, you supply the imagination. Create and share your work with the rest of the group.
HUNTING THE EGG
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites ages 3½-9 for an indoor egg hunt on Saturday, April 13 from 2-3:30 pm. Join us for light refreshments. Please advise of any food allergies.
YOUNG NUMISMATIC CLUB
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host the Young Numismatic Club for ages 7 and older on Monday, April 15 at 4 pm. Have an interest in coins, a love of his- tory, or just want to start a new hobby? The Galloway Numismatic Society is interested in teaching the love of coins to kids who like to collect.
DIY JEWELRY FOR TEENS
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is offering a DIY jewelry program for teens on Wednesday, April 17 at 6 pm for ages 12-16. Registration is requested.Tired of spending your hard-earned money on jewelry? Create your own by learning the basics of jew- elry making.
TEEN SUMMER VOLUNTEER CLUB
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites ages 14-18 to its Teen Summer Volunteer Club on Monday, April 22 at 12:30 pm, and Tuesday, April 23 at 2:30 pm. Registration is requested. Are you interested in volunteering at the library, making fun crafts while earning volunteer hours this summer? Meet for pizza and chat about how you can help out. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
CHAIR YOGA
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will offer chair yoga on Wednesday, April 24 at 9:15 am. Registration is requested.This free adult class, led by registered yoga teacher Diane Hulse-Hiller, is perfect for anyone who finds it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for traditional yoga.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.