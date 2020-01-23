GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System will host a four-week afternoon tai chi class for adults this month.

The next two sessions are 2 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 23 and 30. Registration is requested. Learn and benefit from the slow and gentle movements of tai chi.

Galloway Township library is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. Follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).

Load comments