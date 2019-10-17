Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township held its free LEGO® club on Saturday, September 28. Kids ages 6 and older were invited to come build away the afternoon.
Children are welcome to gather with other LEGO® lovers to build something and share with other young engineers on Saturday, October. 12 from 1-3 pm and Thursday, October 17 from 4-6 pm. The library supplies the LEGOs®; you supply the imagination and fun! Warning! Side effects of this program include constructive problem solving, increased fine motor skills, creative team building, improved patience and concentration skills.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. Follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).
