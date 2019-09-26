092619_gal_libschool BrandiGrosso

Brandi Grosso, Branch Manager of Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township, attended Back-To-School Night at Roland Rogers Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

 Karen Nowalsky / Submitted

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, but the rewards of an ACLS card aren't limited to children. Hit the books Monday-Saturday at the Jimmie Leeds Road location or any of the other nine branches - no schooling required!

From borrowing books, magazines, audiobooks or movies, to enjoying story time or group play, there’s no end to the exciting activities you can access with a library card. Signup for the best card to have in your wallet at AtlanticLibrary.org.

Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.

