September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, but the rewards of an ACLS card aren't limited to children. Hit the books Monday-Saturday at the Jimmie Leeds Road location or any of the other nine branches - no schooling required!
From borrowing books, magazines, audiobooks or movies, to enjoying story time or group play, there’s no end to the exciting activities you can access with a library card. Signup for the best card to have in your wallet at AtlanticLibrary.org.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.