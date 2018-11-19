The newest insect invader to reach New Jersey, the spotted lanternfly, is a pretty creature. Immatures grow from radiant black, spotted with bright white, to black and white suffused with red. The adult looks like a child’s coloring of an imaginary butterfly — mixing black, white, gray, yellow, and scarlet.
Unfortunately, this Asian insect is also a dangerous pest. It is a plant-hopper (not a fly) that feeds by clustering on wounds and other openings of woody plants to suck sap. Immatures feed on more than seventy species, including apple, maple, and cherry trees and many vines. Adults feed primarily on a single tree species, Ailanthus altissima, aka the “tree of heaven.”
First discovered in 2014 in Berks County, Pennsylvania, perhaps brought across the Pacific on shipping materials from Korea or China, lanternflies have spread quickly to all twelve southeastern counties of Pennsylvania and into New York, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey.
They probably crossed the Delaware River as eggs attached to packing crates or other transported wood. Apparently, they have not yet reached Atlantic County, but they are likely headed our way. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has issued quarantines on a long list of transported materials for Warren, Hunterdon and Mercer Counties in response to multiple sightings. Just this month the species was found in Burlington County.
Lanternflies do not kill their host plants directly, but weaken them so they are more susceptible to disease, fungal rot, and other problems. Wineries throughout the northeast are concerned about sooty mold damage the insects cause by attacking grape vines.
See the state Department of Agriculture’s website, nj.gov/agriculture, for more information about the insect, including photographs of all life stages, details about how to report sightings, and much more.
The best defense to keep lanternflies from your property is to survey for Ailanthus trees and remove any you find. If the pest reaches our area, these trees can attract adults to your yard where they will mate and lay eggs. Nymphs will emerge to feed on other woody plants in your yard, even pines.
You may be surprised to discover Ailanthus on your property — it is inconspicuous when not flowering — but is a common tree in yards, roadsides and open fields in Galloway, Absecon, Port Republic, and throughout our area.
Removing it is a worthwhile effort for many reasons, beyond the new threat of the lanternfly.
Ailanthus, brought first to Philadelphia from China in 1784, has long been recognized as an invasive scourge throughout the U.S. It grows quickly, sprouts from roots, seeds profusely, exudes toxins to suppress other plants, and rapidly takes over open areas. Few native plants can compete.
To find it, look for a spindly tree (usually less than 25-feet high), leafless at this time of year, with grayish/light-brown bark, very few side branches (sometimes none), and conspicuously large leaf scars. These scars are brighter than the bark, heart-shaped with a reddish-brown bump (the winter leaf bud) at the top. The wood is light and branches snap easily.
The best method for removal depends on the size of the tree, whether root sprouts are present, your willingness to use herbicides, and other variables. Google “Remove tree-of-heaven” for the various techniques. Eliminating it from your yard can be a challenge — but a valuable contribution to your yard and neighborhood’s ecology.
