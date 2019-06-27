Margorie Preston’s excellent article in the May 16 edition of At The Shore, on the 80th Anniversary of the Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, described birdwatching at the Refuge. If you have an apartment or home with even a small yard and a few trees, you can also see many species of birds year-round in your yard with a modest expenditure of time and money. Seed feeders and birdseed, suet feeders and suet cakes, hummingbird feeders and bird feeders are readily available in local stores (such as English Creek Supply) and online (we like Duncraft).
With a variety of feeders and a source of drinking water, you can attract dozens of species of birds to your yard. We live inland (the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township) and have had over 60 species in our back yard over the past 15 years, including colorful birds such as Baltimore orioles, indigo buntings, ruby-throated hummingbirds, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, Eastern bluebirds, cedar waxwings, rose-breasted grosbeaks, red-bellied woodpeckers, blue grosbeaks, American redstarts, Eastern towhees, Northern flickers, red-breasted nuthatches, Northern cardinals, purple finches, house finches, Carolina wrens, ovenbirds and hairy and downy woodpeckers. Several types of hawks- red-tailed, Cooper’s, and sharp-shinned, occasionally swoop through to visit the buffet.
If you have woods on or near your residence, you may also see a variety of migrating warblers in the spring and fall. And, if you live near the shore, you may see herons, egrets and other shorebirds.
Many birds dine at or underneath our seed feeders. We have a couple of tube feeders and a platform feeder for mixed seed, a “thistle feeder” with small holes for Nyjer seed (loved by finches and pine siskins), a couple of feeders with a larger mesh for black oil sunflower seeds (a favorite of many birds), a pole feeder with spring-loaded perches that shut off the seed opening when a heavier bird or squirrel tries to feed, and even a home-made coffee can feeder for smaller birds such as chickadees and house finches.
From mid-April to mid-September, we have ruby-throated hummingbirds at our hummingbird feeders (Hum-Zingers are the easiest to fill and clean), filled with a home-made (NOT store-bought) nectar (4 parts tap water to 1 part white granulated sugar, boiled and cooled with NO FOOD COLORING), cleaned and refilled every 2-5 days depending on the weather.
Suet cakes attract several types of woodpeckers as well as chickadees, nuthatches, titmice, wrens, catbirds and blue jays.
In the spring and summer, we put out some grape jelly and orange halves or orioles, tanagers and catbirds.
All birds need fresh drinking water, so a bird bath is a must; we use a simple plug-in coil heater to keep the water from freezing in the winter.
In addition to the food that we provide, birds will eat seeds and berries of native plants, as well as insect pollinators of those plants and caterpillars that feed on them. Whenever possible, use native plants in your garden.
At this time of year (mid-June) we are starting to see adult birds feeding their new fledglings — a delightful and sometimes amusing sight!
We have had very good luck keeping squirrels out of our birdseed and suet. Many of our feeders are hung from a 10’ Duncraft pole (the bottom 24” are augered into the ground) with an excellent baffle (which not a single squirrel has yet solved!) and two crossbars and hooks for hanging feeders. We also have a hanging suet basket inside a cage and we constructed a wire cage around another suet feeder nailed to an oak tree, which keeps squirrels from gobbling the suet.
Unless you’re already an expert birder, you will probably need some assistance in identifying some of the birds that show up in your yard. There are some very good field guides available, such as the ones by Peterson, Sibley (our favorite), and Crossley. There are also some useful cell phone apps; for example iBird, Cornell’s Merlin bird ID, and the free Audubon app (another favorite), which has photos, range maps and songs/calls for over 800 bird species.