Morales, Carlos Salvador Jr., 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with receive stolen property.
Daley, Nathaniel B., 39, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with open alcohol container in public.
Lopez, Pedro L., 37, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with simple assault-purposely cause.
McDermott, Charles H. Jr., 46, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with unlawful acts.
Moore, Eugene C., 41, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with open alcohol container in public.
Vargas, Alfred III, 20, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with dog running at large, unlicensed dog.
Amaya, Luis A., 54, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with receive stolen property.
Mell, Jonathan E., 32, of Hammonton, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with agg assault-smpl aslt/police and resisting arrest.
Bourguignon, Jonathan, 26, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with unlawful acts.
Martin, Richard Joshua, 27, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with gg assault on domestic violence victim, taking means of conveyance.
Decamp, Antoinett L., 45, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Oct. 12 and charged with simple assault-purposely cause.
Borschell 3rd, Michael J., 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with tamper with physical evidence, resisting arrest and possession of CDS heroin.
Ketch, James R., 62, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with simple assault-purposely cause.
Decamp, Antoinett L., 45, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with simple assault-purposely cause.
Allen, Timothie R., 29, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with unlawful acts.
Hill, Brittany K., 24, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Bove, Joseph P., 50, of Egg Harbor City was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with simple assault-purposely cause, threaten to kill.
