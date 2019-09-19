Joseph N. Lostritto, 54, of Clementon, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS, Hindering Apprehension and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on September 5.
Renee D. Roumbas, 51, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Possessing a Weapon, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on September 5.
Holly Anne Wilkinson, 46, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with Possession/Use of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession/Distribution of Hypodermic Needle on September 5.
Jahin A. Alam, 22, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on September 5.
Tyler A. Fuller, 25, of Williamstown, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS on School Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession/Distribution of Hypodermic Needle on September 3.
Terrence L. Schellhas, 27, of Williamstown, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS on September 2.
John F. Peischl III, 36, of Media, PA was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS, Failing to give CDS to Police, Hindering Apprehension and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on September 2.
Chantel M. Roman, 25, of Hammonton, was arrested and charged with DWI on September 1.
A 17-year-old female, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Conspiracy on September 6.
A 14-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS on September 3.
A 17-year-old female, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Conspiracy on September 2.
