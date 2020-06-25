Lisa A. Jackson, 44, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 12 and charged with DWI and possession of CDS.
David A. Terefenko, 41, of Manahawkin, was arrested June 11 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael J. Costello, 62, of Manchester, was arrested June 7 and charged with possession of CDS.
Ryan C. Kielty, 25, of Barnegat, was arrested June 7 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 16-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 13 and charged with possession of CDS.
A 14-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 13 and charged with receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and obstruction.
A 14-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 13 and charged with receiving stolen property and obstruction.
