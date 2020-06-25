Keith O. Bryant, 41, of Camden, was arrested June 5 and charged with assault on a police officer, defiant trespassing and obstruction, and was arrested on June 4 and charged with defiant trespassing. 

Joseph D. Macomber, 54, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 2 and charged with possession of CDS. 

William J. Crespo, 25, of Galloway Township, was arrested May 31 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Load comments