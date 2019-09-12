Alexandra N. Jaeckel, 25, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Aug. 31.
Ryan R. Conover, 31, of Ventnor, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Aug. 31.
Nathanael A. Morris, 32, of Bloomsburg, PA, was arrested and charged with possession of certain bullets and possession of a handgun on Aug. 30.
Tomas Vargas, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with DWI on Aug. 29.
Darin T. Hubbard, 53, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 28.
Jesse Swartzentruver Jr., 24, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Aug. 28.
Pamela C. Fuller, 40, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Aug. 28.
Naja Tracy Morse, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief on Aug. 27.
Takesha C. Lee, 47, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice on Aug. 27.
Rey P. Makiling, 49, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with theft of moveable property and obtaining CDS by Fraud on Aug. 26.
Kevin D. Waters, 31, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with burglary, MV theft- automobile, and DWI on Aug. 26.
Jonathan A. Roy, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Aug. 25.
Felica K. Pennington, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of cds and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 25.
Zachary N. Honachi, 31, of Vineland, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Aug. 25.
A 17-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm for unlawful purpose and conspiracy on Aug. 30.
