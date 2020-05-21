Kevin J. McKenna, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 8 and charged with DWI and possession of CDS.

Brian E. Strommer, 46, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 3 and charged with DWI.

Elizabeth A. Blanco, 33, of Absecon, was arrested April 3 and charged with DWI and obstruction.

