Bonilla Vocal Academy has announced its fourth annual Opera Dinner.
This year's theme will be "A Night in Spain," featuring opera arias in Spanish or written by Spanish composers.
Attendees will be entertained with performances by soprano Teresa Bonilla and guests while they enjoy some traditional Spanish dishes. Bonilla is the proprietor of Bonilla Vocal Academy. After graduating Westminster Choir College with a degree in voice performance, Bonilla wanted to share her love and passion of the arts with others, so she opened her studio in Mays Landing, where she teaches voice, piano, guitar, ukulele and drama to students of all ages.
Thanks to community support, Bonilla Vocal Academy has announced that at this year’s event, it will be awarding a scholarship to a student.
Opera Dinner to be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 Philadelphia Ave. Limited tickets are available for $40.
For more information, contact Bonilla at 609-289-9943 or email BonillaVocalAcademy@gmail.com.
