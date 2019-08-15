GALLOWAY — Two scouts, Cole T. Kraft and Stone Rocket Russell were honored and awarded certificates from Scoutmaster Tom McGee and American Legion Post 430 for having earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Troop 76 was chartered and sponsored by Galloway Township American Legion Post 430 in 1958. Since its charter, the Troop has had 28 scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Tom McGee has 37 years of dedicated service as the scoutmaster of Troop 76, and Post 430 is grateful for his dedication and leadership to the young men of Galloway Township.
Post 430 meets at Germania Fire House, 312 S. Cologne Ave., at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The post seeks younger veterans to help bring us into the digital age and keep alive our mission to serve the children and youth and families of the veterans of our community. Please join us and become involved at the local level so we can be the voice of all veterans.