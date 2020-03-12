Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This was a common sight in 1910s Conovertown. Those are oysters in the sacks, on their way to market. The man on the wagon on the left with his dog is Leon Abbott Thomas, an oysterman who at the time lived on Brook Lane. The wagon is parked at the Harry B. Conover house, perhaps at the back door. Conover was also in the oyster business as a shipper. I wish I could say for sure who the other people in the photo are. Eunice Thomas, Leon's wife, is possibly the woman at the right holding either their daughter Eva Mae or their son Earl.
Your Galloway Township Historical Museum is open all Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.