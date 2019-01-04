Car crash in Galloway injures 2

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured Friday morning when a pickup truck towing a travel trailer struck a car on the White Horse Pike in the Cologne section of the township, police say.
Just before 7:30 a.m., a Dodge Ram pulled out of a parking lot between Vienna and Grube avenues, striking a white Toyota Camry traveling east on Route 30, police said.
The Camry's driver, Joseph Riley, 20, of Egg Harbor City, and a passenger, Jillian Sarachene, also 20, of Egg Harbor City, were seriously injured and had to be extricated from the car, said police Chief Donna Higbee.
Both were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Higbee said.
At the scene Friday morning, officers swept glass from the middle of the road as the Camry lay there with clothes scattered around the open doors and the front end smashed in.
The truck was pulled into the grass across the street from Regional Tire Service and Matarazzo’s Restaurant.
Ambulances, tow trucks and police cruisers dotted the street around the crash, diverting westbound traffic on the pike for an hour.
A summons was issued to the driver of the truck, Harry Miller, 72, of Russell, Pennsylvania, for failure to yield the right of way.