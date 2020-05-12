I’m sure most of you have heard about President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. Two of the larger components became known as the WPA (Works Progress Administration) and the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps). These were bold initiatives brought forward during the Great Depression to help rescue desperate people and a crushed economy. Did you know these extremely useful and popular programs were never officially voted out of existence? They were defunded as it was “all hands on deck” in factories and battlefields during World War II. It has been noted that the discipline, expertise and work ethic brought to military efforts by these folks helped the country “hit the ground running” in some sectors.
Almost 2,700 CCC camps were scattered across the country between 1933 and 1942. Three million young men, between the ages of 18 to 25 and unmarried, helped support their idled families and local economies. Unemployed WWI veterans of any age were also offered participation. They worked for wages that would largely be sent back home or put into a savings account until their service was completed. This offering also consisted of vocational training, physical training, literacy education, life skills enhancement, housing, food, medical care and the pride of useful work toward achievable goals. President Roosevelt’s goal centered on conservation of natural resources that were sorely abused and neglected, infrastructure for the growing nation and an ever increasing outreach to raise up all sectors of the economy.
The CCC and WPA had some notable inequalities and shortcomings, but they were amazingly successful in harnessing the potential of “idle hands” during a time of hopelessness and ruin. Concerning the CCC: During this run of almost a decade, the corps built 3,470 fire towers, 97,000 miles of fire access roads, fought countless fires, assisted in flood rescues and flood control projects, remediated eroded areas, planted over three billion trees that they raised from seed and much more listed ahead.
Locally, we enjoy Lake Absegami of the Bass River State Forest. This was part of a massive local effort to replant trees, stabilize soils, control erosion, fight fires and establish new best practices in forest management. You can visit a very informative memorial site of the Bass River Camp (S-55) that honors fallen firefighters and has a kiosk with photos and information about the CCC camp that was there. It is located on East Greenbush Road (County Route 654), near Stage Road in Tuckerton. It is a few hundred yards west of the Bass River State Forest Fire Tower, where acres of mature pine trees have recently been clearcut for a better view of the area from the tower. Many of these trees were planted by the CCC and efforts prior to that. Surrounding it in all directions are trees planted by CCC workers, with signage to mark the area.
Did you know that there was a CCC camp in Port Republic (Nacote Camp MC-75) near the border of Galloway Township? It was near the southeast side of the now-closed Nacote Creek Bridge and was tasked with building roads and bridges, to work on flood management, erosion remediation and mosquito control projects. Odd-shaped batches of rubble concrete can be seen on the sides of the approach ramps of the old bridge, most likely remnants from the camp, used as construction fill.
So, in addition to Bass River State Forest with Lake Absegami, the CCC built the Belleplain State Park in Woodbine, what is now Brendan Byrne State Park in New Lisbon, Cheesequake State Park in Matawan, Hacklebarney State Park in Long Valley, High Point State Park in Sussex, Jenny Jump State Forest in Hope, Penn State Forest in New Gretna, Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove, Ringwood State Park in Ringwood, Stephens State Park in Hackettstown, Stokes State Forest in Branchville and Voorhees State Park in Glen Gardner.
Who knows if these wonderful places would have been created or preserved if not for the leadership born out of such hardships. Looking at our situation today, we have the need to put people back to work either in their same job field or new ones, at all skill levels. Even maintenance, restoration and upgrades of what was built during the CCC days would be worthwhile. Now we have the added scourge of plant and animal species loss due to habitat destruction, invasive plants and animals, plant blights and diseases. These forces are decimating our pollinator base, which will ultimately cause our ecology and human species to crash. Once again, landscapes and waterscapes have been scarred and depleted.
So, disastrous times call for bold and decisive action. New skillsets in the computer age make more people available to accomplish projects more efficiently. A good example of such a project would be the hiring, training and deployment of enrollees for contact tracing and smarter management of the COVID-19 problem and others that we will face in the future.
We have been here before, as a nation. As a matter of fact, the idea of CCC and WPA-type programs has continued to exist since the 1940s, through President John F. Kennedy’s Job Corps, through the Youth Conservation Corps and culminating in today’s AmeriCorps Program and other service agencies. There are proposals to broaden the scope again, with legislation such as the 21st Century CCC Act. These existing programs, expanded, can be part of the toolkit that rebuilds our economy, complements capitalism, strengthens democracy, stimulates youth civic engagement and provides a pathway to a more robust and sustainable future.
For more information on the history of the CCC, check out ccclegacy.org.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
