Cedar Creek announces Staff Member and Students of the Month for January.

Cedar Creek High School recognized its Staff Member and Students of the Month for January. Shown are, from left, front row: Staff Member of the Month Georgeann Schenker, and students Matt Daly, Breanna Belber and Jody Belber; and back row, from left, students Arriana Johnson, Riley Lower, Nico Luciano, TJ Ackerman and Jake Palmer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.