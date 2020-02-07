Cedar Creek announces Staff Member and Students of the Month for January.

Cedar Creek of month

Cedar Creek High School recognized its Staff Member and Students of the Month for January. Shown are, from left, front row: Staff Member of the Month Georgeann Schenker, and students Matt Daly, Breanna Belber and Jody Belber; and back row, from left, students Arriana Johnson, Riley Lower, Nico Luciano, TJ Ackerman and Jake Palmer.

 Julie Hazard / provided

