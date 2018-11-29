Cedar Creek dance group holds Craft and Vendor Corner

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek High School Dance is planning a Craft and Vendor Corner with performances, door prizes, food and more.
During the event, Cookies with Santa will let kids hang out with Santa, enjoy a snack and watch a mini holiday show in the Performing Arts Center.
Craft and Vendor Corner will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the school, 1701 New York Ave. Cookies with Santa will take place 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Admission is free.
For information, email cedarcreekcraftshow@gmail.com