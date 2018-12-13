Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Cedar Creek High School custodian honored for safety efforts

A Cedar Creek custodian was honored and the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District was awarded $1,250 at the annual dinner of the Atlantic & Cape May Counties Association of School Business Officials Joint Insurance Fund.

Cedar Creek custodian Albie Mansfield received the Safety Start of the Year Award for his ongoing contribution to safety efforts dealing with students and staff.

Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District received the grant to use toward safety expenditures within the district.

This was the 21st year in a row the fund celebrated member school district successes at its State of the Joint Insurance Fund dinner, which is organized to reward and recognize the extraordinary efforts of member districts for their commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and community by actively participating in risk management programs.

The fund is a public entity owned and controlled by its member districts. It is not an insurance company, and is monitored by the state Department of Banking & Insurance. The state allows public entities to collectively pool their resources to insure for property, liability and workers’ compensation coverages. This joint insurance fund was formed in 1991 to reduce the cost of risk so that more money would be available for education. Member districts have saved tens of millions of dollars and returned $5,814,908 in the form of dividends to their schools for textbooks, supplies, tax relief, technology and new programs.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

