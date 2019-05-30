Cedar Creek High School Drama 'Peter and the Starcatcher' production wins honors

Cedar Creek Theatre's fall production of Peter and the Starcatcher was nominated for four Foxy Awards for the Montclair Theatre Night Awards: "Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design," "Outstanding Achievement in Properties," "Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Comedic Stage Adaptation of Literature Work or Film" (Emily Lynd), and the "Jo Anne Fox Award" (Director, Mr. John Stephan). The awards ceremony was held this past Monday evening in Montclair State University's Memorial Auditorium, where over 70 schools throughout the state were recognized for their achievements in theatrical production. Cedar Creek Theatre's production of Peter and the Starcatcher won the award for "Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design," and earned an overall score of 87.25 (rated "Excellent").