You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Cedar Creek High School Drama 'Peter and the Starcatcher' production wins honors

Cedar Creek Theatre's fall production of Peter and the Starcatcher was nominated for four Foxy Awards for the Montclair Theatre Night Awards: "Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design," "Outstanding Achievement in Properties," "Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Comedic Stage Adaptation of Literature Work or Film" (Emily Lynd), and the "Jo Anne Fox Award" (Director, Mr. John Stephan). The awards ceremony was held this past Monday evening in Montclair State University's Memorial Auditorium, where over 70 schools throughout the state were recognized for their achievements in theatrical production. Cedar Creek Theatre's production of Peter and the Starcatcher won the award for "Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design," and earned an overall score of 87.25 (rated "Excellent").

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.