Cedar Creek High School hosted its third annual Veterans Day celebration, welcoming 12 veterans from the Egg Harbor City American Legion.
The day began with refreshments and a meet and greet with the Cedar Creek administration. The Veterans were then "clapped in" by the students as the marching band played, followed by the choir which sang the Star Spangled Banner. Veterans shared their stories with students and were also individually interviewed by Pirate TV. Students were also given an opportunity to mingle with the Veterans afterward, and ask questions one on one.
Katie DeRichie, a Cedar Creek history teacher that helped organize the event, said, "These Veterans shared with us their faith and strength. Above all, they have demonstrated their dedication to one another as a team - and that's what we're all about at Cedar Creek. We are a family - a team."
