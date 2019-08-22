Each year incoming students enter for a chance to win a visit from the Cedar Creek High School Welcome Wagon. This year, three lucky freshmen were welcomed with Pizza and Cedar Creek gear at their homes. Principal Scott Parker was the delivery guy and was escorted by three buses filled with students and members of the CCHS Band and Student Council.
The entourage was also led by the Mayor of Egg Harbor City, Lisa Jiampetti, and the Egg Harbor City and Mullica Township Police and Fire Departments, who volunteered their time to welcome the lucky winners.