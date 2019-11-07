110719_gal_ehc_hallwayhallow cc hh 1

The Cedar Creek High School National Honor Society conducted the school's annual Hallway Halloween, providing treats for local children. Over 20 clubs, teams and activities participated in the event on Oct. 26. The National Honor Society also filled a car full of donations for the local Community FoodBank.

 JULIE HAZARD / Submitted

