EGG HARBOR CITY — The Cedar Creek High School Marching Band just wrapped up its first-ever Marching Band Camp in school history during the week of August 12-16. During the camp, band members were exposed to marching band culture as well as marching and practicing drills.
"The students have grown so much in the past few weeks, and we hope everyone comes out to the Creek's football games to see their hard work in action during halftime," band director Manny Martinez said.
