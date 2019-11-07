EGG HARBOR CITY — The Cedar Creek High School Concert and Select Choir will perform at the Egg Harbor City Roundhouse Museum for the city Historical Society on Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

The school band and choir will present their Holiday Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 1701 New York Ave.

Admission is free. Contact Choir Director James Goodrich at jgoodrich@gehrhsd.net for information.

