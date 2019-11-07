EGG HARBOR CITY — The Cedar Creek High School Concert and Select Choir will perform at the Egg Harbor City Roundhouse Museum for the city Historical Society on Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
The school band and choir will present their Holiday Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 1701 New York Ave.
Admission is free. Contact Choir Director James Goodrich at jgoodrich@gehrhsd.net for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.