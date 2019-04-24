Cedar Creek production receives award nominations

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek High School Theatre’s production of "Peter and the Starcatcher" has received four final nominations for the Montclair Theatre Night Foxy Awards.
The Theatre Night Awards recognize excellence in the production of high school and middle school straight plays throughout New Jersey.
The Cedar Creek production of "Peter and the Starcatcher" received the following nominations:
• Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Comedic Stage Adaptation of a Literary Work or Film — Emily Lynd
• Outstanding Achievement in Properties
• Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design
• Jo Anne Fox Award Nominee — Mr. Stephan
The final winners will be announced on May 20th during an award ceremony at Montclair State University.