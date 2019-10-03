100319_gal_ehc_cccomended

 Julie Hazard / Submitted

Cedar Creek High School senior Jake Nawrocki was named Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program in September. Each year, commended students throughout the nation are recognized for their exceptional academic promise as top scorers in the competition.

