Cedar Creek High School senior Jake Nawrocki was named Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program in September. Each year, commended students throughout the nation are recognized for their exceptional academic promise as top scorers in the competition.
Cedar Creek student named Commended Student
- Submitted by Julie Hazard Activities, Athletics, CAFE Accounts News/Media Coordinator
